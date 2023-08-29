Emergency services sent to reports of car crashing into garden wall and scaffolding

By David Tooley

Emergency services were scrambled after a car crashed into a garden wall and scaffolding.

Firefighters put up a cordon around the property in Brownlow Street, Whitchurch, after being called on Tuesday at about 11.30am.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a "road traffic collision involving saloon car in collision with garden wall and scaffolding. No persons trapped. Cordon put in place by fire crew".

The service sent four appliances from Prees, Wellington, Wem and Whitchurch to deal with the incident.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

