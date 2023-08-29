Emergency services sent to reports of car crashing into garden wall and scaffolding

Firefighters put up a cordon around the property in Brownlow Street, Whitchurch, after being called on Tuesday at about 11.30am.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a "road traffic collision involving saloon car in collision with garden wall and scaffolding. No persons trapped. Cordon put in place by fire crew".

The service sent four appliances from Prees, Wellington, Wem and Whitchurch to deal with the incident.