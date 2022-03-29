Driver helped by firefighters after two cars and lorry crash near Whitchurch

The collision between two cars and a lorry happened at Grindley Brook just outside the town.

Emergency services were called out at 2.45pm on Tuesday. A fire crew from Whitchurch was quickly on the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved two cars and a heavy goods vehicles.

They said: "The crew made the vehicles safe and administered oxygen therapy to one male driver. Police were in attendance and an ambulance requested for the driver."