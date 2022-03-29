Driver helped by firefighters after two cars and lorry crash near Whitchurch

The collision between two cars and a lorry happened at Grindley Brook just outside the town.
Emergency services were called out at 2.45pm on Tuesday. A fire crew from Whitchurch was quickly on the scene.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved two cars and a heavy goods vehicles.
They said: "The crew made the vehicles safe and administered oxygen therapy to one male driver. Police were in attendance and an ambulance requested for the driver."
The collision was the second on the stretch of road in a week.