Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver helped by firefighters after two cars and lorry crash near Whitchurch

By Sue AustinWhitchurchPublished: Last Updated:

A driver was given oxygen therapy by firefighters following a crash near Whitchurch.

Driver helped by firefighters after two cars and lorry crash near Whitchurch

The collision between two cars and a lorry happened at Grindley Brook just outside the town.

Emergency services were called out at 2.45pm on Tuesday. A fire crew from Whitchurch was quickly on the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved two cars and a heavy goods vehicles.

They said: "The crew made the vehicles safe and administered oxygen therapy to one male driver. Police were in attendance and an ambulance requested for the driver."

The collision was the second on the stretch of road in a week.

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News