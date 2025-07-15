Girl, 12, banned from wearing Union flag dress on West Midlands school's culture day

'Straight A' student Courtney Wright wore the Spice Girls-esque dress and wrote a speech about history and traditions as part of the school celebrations on Friday (July 11).

But the Year 7 pupil was left shocked after being told the dress was "unacceptable" and she was hauled out of lessons and made to sit in reception until her father collected her.

Dad Stuart Field, 47, said he was gobsmacked to learn she had been segregated from her peers due to her choice of attire at Bilton School in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Stuart, who works in marine restoration, said: "Courtney was so embarrassed and couldn’t understand what she’d done wrong.

"She should not be made to feel embarrassed about being British.

"And she shouldn't be punished for celebrating British culture and history - nobody else I've spoken to can quite get their heads around it.

"Somebody at the school has politicised a Union Jack dress even though that was clearly not Courtney's intent. Courtney didn’t do anything to be political.

"It's about being British, the Spice Girls and even the freedom of being able to wear a dress.

"This was her interpretation of British culture and what it means to her."

Courtney Wright and her dad Stuart Field

In a permission letter sent to parents, it said the Culture Celebration Day was "designed to promote inclusion, understanding, and appreciation of different backgrounds, traditions and heritages".

But Stuart said the school’s actions went against the message of inclusion and other pupils with St George's flags and Welsh flags were also turned away from the school gates.

The dad-of-five added: "It’s the school who have made it political and it went against everything the event was being held for. She chose the dress and wrote the piece off her own back. The day was to celebrate everyone's cultures and Courtney chose this Union Flag dress so she could celebrate hers. She also wrote this speech to go with it and was very proud of what she'd done.

"The next thing I get a call at work at around 9am to say she's not allowed in school dressed like that and that it was unacceptable. I wasn't able to get away from work until about midday. They made her sit in reception all morning in front of the receptionists and kept her in isolation.

"She's a straight A student, one of the brightest in her year and she's never been in trouble before so she was really upset. All the kids there are British in my eyes, I like to think I'm a tolerant person but this was just not right.

"I wanted an answer as to why they thought this was acceptable - and nobody could give me a straight answer, I wanted to know how they had justified it. I spoke to her head of year, and he said he wasn't the best person to talk to about it, so I can only assume he didn't really agree with it either. It obviously came from above him but I don't know for sure who made the decision.

"I was fobbed off and told that I'd get a phone call and I took Courtney straight out for a nice meal to cheer her up. If anything I was extremely proud of what she chosen and what she had written in her speech.

Stuart Field and his daughter Courtney Wright and her Union flag dress.

"She wanted to celebrate being British, she couldn't understand what was wrong with that. She wasn't the only kid picked out either - one child from a farming background was turned away at the gates for wearing a traditional flat-cap and checked shirt.

"Another with a St Georges flag and another with a Welsh flag were not allowed in either. It was ridiculous. It just seemed anything that was remotely British wasn't allowed. It's ironic they were having a cultural diversity day but then decided to single out a group of people.

"Others were allowed in burkas, niqabs or traditional Nigerian clothing. They didn't even read or listen to her speech which actually celebrates inclusivity and other cultures. It was just like British culture could not be celebrated. She was punished for being proud of being British.

"The school backtracked and eventually apologised, I think once the school governors became involved. But the damage had already been done, Courtney should not have been made to feel that way. I put a post on Facebook and I've had messages of support from all over the world really, from Poland to Australia to America.

"Everybody is saying how ridiculous it is that any young person cannot celebrate where they are from. The school now wants her to come back and read the speech, but she doesn't feel comfortable about it or wearing the dress anymore.

"She feels like the school is parading her a bit now. It could have all been avoided if the school just followed their own policy of inclusivity and let everyone share a little about their culture."

School apologies

The school contacted Stuart over the weekend and have since apologised for the move.

A spokesman for Stowe Valley Trust said: "At Bilton School, we are proud of the diversity of our students and the rich heritage they bring to our community. We are committed to fostering an environment where every pupil feels respected, valued, and included.

"On Friday 11th July, an incident occurred during our Culture Celebration Day that caused considerable upset to one of our pupils, her family, and members of the wider community.

"We deeply regret the distress this has caused and offer our sincere and unreserved apologies.

"We have since spoken directly with the pupil and her family to listen to their concerns and reflect on how this could have been handled better.

"We are committed to learning from this experience and ensuring that every student feels recognised and supported when expressing pride in their heritage.

"As a school, we are reviewing our policies and strengthening staff training to ensure our practices reflect our values of inclusion, respect, and understanding for all.”

Courtney Wright and her Union flag dress

Courtney speech for cultural day:

Today I want to talk about my culture — British culture — and why it’s important to me.

In Britain, we have lots of traditions including drinking tea, our love for talking about the weather and we have the royal family.

We have amazing history, like kings and queens, castles, and writers like Shakespeare.

It's also modern, diverse and always changing - with music, fashion and food from all around the world blending into daily life. And let’s not forget fish and chips!

It's also the way we speak, our humour, our values of fairness and politeness, and the mix of old traditions and new ideas

But sometimes at school, we only hear about other cultures — which is great because learning about different countries is interesting and important. But it can feel like being British doesn’t count as a culture, just because it’s the majority.

I think culture should be for everyone — not just for people from other countries or backgrounds. Being British is still a culture, and it matters too. It’s part of who I am.

So let’s celebrate all cultures — whether they come from far away or right here at home.