Bonfire spreads and destroys car in Shropshire border village

The incident took place at Porth y Waen, with Oswestry Fire Station sending a crew to tackle the blaze.

A post on the fire station's social media page explained that a bonfire had spread to the nearby hedge and car - with the residents of the house alerted by the sound of "cracking and popping".

The aftermath of the blaze. Picture: Oswestry Fire Station.

The post warned the public about the danger of bonfires in the current conditions.

It said: "At 12.16pm on Monday, July 14, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire in Oswestry.

It added: "The fire had developed quickly and radiant heat caused a parked vehicle to become fully involved.

"Heat from the burning vehicle also damaged the exterior of a nearby outbuilding.

"The occupants were inside the house at the time and were alerted by the sound of crackling and popping.

"They discovered the fire and raised the alarm immediately.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries.

"Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and prevent further damage.

"This incident serves as an important reminder - Do not leave bonfires unattended, keep bonfires well away from vehicles, buildings and dry vegetation, always have a method of extinguishing the fire close at hand, and please take extra care during dry conditions."