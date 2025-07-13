Shropshire Star
Car collides with fallen tree on B-road in north Shropshire

Emergency services were called to a B-road in north Shropshire after a car collided with a fallen tree.

By Megan Jones
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the B5476 at Coton, between Wem and Whitchurch, at around 3.45pm on Sunday. 

One fire crew attended the scene from Prees, along with officers from West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson from the fire service said a saloon car had been involved in a collision with a fallen tree on the carriageway. 

The B5476 at Coton, between Wem and Whitchurch. Photo: Google
Firefighters worked to make the car safe, while police were in attendance managing traffic.

By 5.30pm, live traffic data was suggesting the road was unaffected following the incident.

