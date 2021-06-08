MP asks Transport for Wales to help with improving access at station

Mr Paterson at Whitchurch Railway Station

Transport for Wales has announced new premium intercity trains on its Holyhead to Cardiff line calling at Shrewsbury Station.

It also plans to introduce similar trains on the Swansea - Manchester route, which runs through Shrewsbury and onto Whitchurch and Crewe.

Mr Paterson said: "It is positive that Transport for Wales is improving trains on routes through Shropshire, but there is still much to do.

"We need better scheduling and I would like to see Transport for Wales backing bids for Government funding for disabled access between platforms at Whitchurch Rail Station.

Last year Mr Paterson wrote to Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, to direct funding towards Whitchurch station.

There is no disabled access for the station's south-bound platform, with anyone with mobility issues having to travel up to Crewe first if the can not use the footbridge.

Last year the station missed out on funding to improve stations, despite a long-running campaign from Whitchurch Town Council.

"In many cases, people depend upon trains to access key services," Mr Paterson said.

"However, the southbound platform at Whitchurch can presently be reached only by footbridge, making it completely inaccessible for people in wheelchairs or with other mobility difficulties, as well as for those with pushchairs.