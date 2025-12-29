Photos show charred remains of caravan destroyed in fire near Welsh border
Firefighters have shared photographs from the scene of an incident in a village on the Welsh border that completely destroyed a caravan.
Crews from Ellesmere and Wem fire stations were sent to a fire in a field in Northwood, near Wem, just before midnight on Saturday (December 27).
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved "one caravan within a field" which was described as being "100 per cent alight".
In photographs shared by Ellesmere firefighters, the crews can be seen inspecting the charred remains of the caravan, which looks to have been completely destroyed.
A spokesperson for the station said: "We were mobilised with colleagues from Wem station to reports of a caravan fire in Northwood. On arrival, crews found one caravan fully alight.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and, prior to leaving the incident, the remains were checked for hotspots using the thermal image camera."
The team also said it was the second call of the day to the station team, who had helped ambulance crews gain access to a home at around 9am that day.