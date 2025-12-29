Photos show charred remains of caravan destroyed in fire near Welsh border

Crews from Ellesmere and Wem fire stations were sent to a fire in a field in Northwood, near Wem, just before midnight on Saturday (December 27).

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved "one caravan within a field" which was described as being "100 per cent alight".

In photographs shared by Ellesmere firefighters, the crews can be seen inspecting the charred remains of the caravan, which looks to have been completely destroyed.

The aftermath of the caravan fire in Northwood, a small village on the border with Wales. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station

A spokesperson for the station said: "We were mobilised with colleagues from Wem station to reports of a caravan fire in Northwood. On arrival, crews found one caravan fully alight.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and, prior to leaving the incident, the remains were checked for hotspots using the thermal image camera."

Crews tackling the fire in Northwood, near Wem. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station

The team also said it was the second call of the day to the station team, who had helped ambulance crews gain access to a home at around 9am that day.