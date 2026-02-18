Shropshire play café offering children a 'whimsical world' to explore celebrates its first birthday

Betsy's Little Woodland Café was opened above the library in Wem last year by Tess Turczak, who said it was a long dream of hers to open the business.

Tess Turczak with six-month-old baby Oliver Farquhar. Photo: Steve Leath

The café is aimed at mums and dads to come with their little ones and provides not just a sensory play area for the children, but support for parents, with regular events hosted that are aimed to give new mums and dads help and advice.

Tess explained how the last year has seen the café develop its own community.

She said: “What started as a small woodland-themed space for little ones has grown into a thriving, supportive and inclusive community for families across Shropshire.