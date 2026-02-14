Two weeks of nightly closures planned for resurfacing of high street in north Shropshire market town

The B5065 (Aston Street and High Street) in Wem is set to be resurfaced overnight from Monday, March 2 to Sunday, March 15.

During the work, the road will be closed from 6pm to 6am each night.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said that "every effort" will be made to keep the noise to a minimum from 11pm to not disturb nearby residents.

During the closures, a signed diversion will be place pointing drivers along the B5476 towards Coton and the A49 near Prees.

Access will be maintained for properties and businesses and shorter diversion routes may be available depending on vehicle types.

People are being asked to ensure vehicles are not parked on the road whilst the work is in progress.

Any chances will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and online at one.network.