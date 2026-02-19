'Casualties' reported after two-vehicle crash near north Shropshire village

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Harmer Hill at around 2.50pm today (February 19) following reports of a crash.

A fire crew from Wem Fire Station attended the scene, along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Harmer Hill. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved two vehicles.

"Fire crews have made both vehicles electrically safe and swept debris from the road," they added.

"Police are in attendance and awaiting for recovery of vehicles. Casualties are in the care of paramedics."

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for further information.