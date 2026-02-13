Week of closures and 16-mile diversion planned for B-road into north Shropshire town

Shropshire Council has said the B5476 Whitchurch Road in Wem will shut for resurfacing from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6.

While the road is closed, work will take place between the road's junction with Pyms Road and the town boundary.

Closures will be in place each day from 9.30am to 4pm but access will be maintained for residents and businesses within the closure area.

Shropshire Council has said the B5476 Whitchurch Road in Wem will shut for resurfacing from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6. Photo: Google

Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, horses and emergency vehicles will also be allowed through.

All other traffic will be directed onto a signed, 16-mile diversion route, towards Whitchurch and through Prees, but drivers are being advised that alternative, shorter options may be available depending on vehicle type.

The council is asking people not to park on the road while the resurfacing is underway to help crews complete the work safely and efficiently.

Further details can be found on the One Network roadworks website.