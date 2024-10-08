Halloween Half Term Fun at Wem Town Hall

Children in Wem and surrounding areas can cosy up with popcorn at one of the town hall’s SEN relaxed film showings, complete with pop up tent, blankets and sensory equipment.

The cinema will be showing Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon and new animated release 200% Wolf and the relaxed screenings are perfect for younger children or those with additional needs.

For older children (and grown ups!) the much anticipated sequel to the iconic film, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice will also be getting audiences jumping in their seats!

For those that want to get messy, families are invited to a Halloween Craft Session on Wednesday 30th October, 10-11am and 11.15am-12.15pm with a special SEN session 2-3pm.

Children will be making some creepy decorations to light up Halloween and a spooky sweet treat to take home.

For more information on Wem Town Hall’s events and to book tickets, visit www.wemtownhall.co.uk or call 01939 232299.