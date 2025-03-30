Village hero honoured with High Sheriff Award on his 90th birthday for years of volunteering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bryan Draycott has become a hero in the village of Myddle near Shrewsbury, having spent years supporting others and devoting time towards helping people apply for schemes such as a blue badges or care allowances.

He has taken locals on monthly trips and outings and run a Citizens Advice bureau out of his own pocket for more than 14 years.

Thursday (March 27) was already a special day for Bryan, given it was his 90th birthday, but it became even more memorable when the High Sheriff of Shropshire Brian Welti JP presented him with an award in recognition of his incredible dedication and commitment to helping others.

Bryan Draycott, 90, centre, with High Sheriff Brian Welti JP, and his wife Pauline, 82

Friends, family and members of the community gathered at Moor Park Farm Shop to celebrate Bryan's big birthday and show their gratitude for his hard work and volunteering.