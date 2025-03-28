Plans lodged for eight-pitch traveller site on horse paddock near Wem amid 'undersupply' of suitable accommodation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A retrospective planning application has been lodged with Shropshire Council that would see a stables and horse paddock near Wem used as a gypsy and traveller site.

The 0.4-acre site is located off the B4756 east of Wem, around 6 miles from Whitchurch.

The application, submitted by MAT Design Limited on behalf of Mr D Rogerson, states the applicant is looking to find "a settled place to live" amid health concerns attached to family members.

The documents state the families have had no success finding alternative permanent accommodation, and points to a "long-term undersupply of suitable and available Gypsy and Traveller family pitch accommodation in the Borough".