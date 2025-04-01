Shropshire power specialist reaches 'pivotal moment' in sale to Ipsum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Originally formed as a father-son partnership in 1980, Wootton & Wootton is a third-generation family business based in Wem, Shropshire and specialises in jointing, cable installation, testing and decommissioning works.

The company serves clients across the UK and internationally, and the addition will not only bolster Ipsum’s existing offering in electrical cable systems up to and including 275Kv, but will also allow the Chorley-based group to better serve the Midlands and Wales.

Ipsum is a leading provider of specialist utility and infrastructure services and in August 2024 also acquired Site Energy in a deal advised on by KBS.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Wootton & Wootton,” said Lee Wootton, CEO. “By joining forces, we are not just combining resources, we are amplifying our ability to innovate, adapt and lead in an evolving energy landscape.

“Together, we are poised to unlock new opportunities that will benefit our customers, employees and stakeholders, while driving sustainable growth and reliability in power distribution and transmission.

“This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of powering a brighter, more efficient future.”

Ipsum Group believes Wootton & Wootton’s capabilities provide a seamless fit.

“This acquisition represents a strategic step forward in our Power division, combining our strengths to create a powerhouse of expertise,” commented Andrew Cowan, Ipsum’s CEO.

“It not only expands our market presence but also allows us to better serve our existing client base.

“We are excited to deliver even greater value to our shareholders, employees and the communities we serve.”

George Barnes, Associate Corporate Director at KBS Corporate, who oversaw the transaction, was delighted with the outcome in an industry where company sales activity is thriving.

“It was a pleasure to work with both parties and bring the transaction to a successful conclusion which represents an exciting opportunity for Ipsum and the shareholders of Wootton & Wootton,” said George.

“At present we are seeing substantial investment in the utilities sector as parties look to deliver greener and more cost-effective solutions.”

George also expressed thanks to his KBS Corporate colleagues Aaron McWilliams and Danae Glover for their work in the research and marketing processes respectively, and for the help provided by Fahad Latif (Transaction Support Executive).