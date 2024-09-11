Fire crews called on to remove ring from person's finger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The members of staff at Wem Fire Station used ring cutting equipment to remove the ring after being called on at 11.55am on Wednesday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service reports that the job was done and dusted at 12.12pm.

Such events are not uncommon in Shropshire and reasons for needing rings removed can include medical circumstances. These included TV presenter Steph McGovern in 2021.

The Sun reported at that time that she was forced to make an emergency dash to a fire station to remove her ring after her finger swelled to three times its normal size.

She had slammed her finger in a door frame, prompting it to painfully blow up in size.