Soulton Long Barrow to host "Summer in Song" performance as part of arts programme

This forthcoming event follows the highly successful and recently sold-out Summer Solstice Dawn event at the Barrow, indicating sustained public interest in engaging with this distinctive location.

Summer Solstice Sunrise at Soutlon Long barrow

"The community's engagement with the Barrow has been very strong," noted Merryn Tenalach. "The overwhelming response to the Summer Solstice Dawn event (which fold out well ahead of the day) demonstrated a clear desire for contemplative and enriching experiences in this special space. 'Summer in Song' continues this momentum by blending ancient reverence with modern artistic expression, as a key component of arts programming at Soulton Long Barrow."

The "Summer in Song" event will feature local Shropshire duo Hannah and Brian, whose music is slated to fill the unique acoustics and atmosphere of the Long Barrow. Merryn Tenalach will open the evening with spoken word, designed to prepare attendees for the experience.

This initiative provides an opportunity for the public to engage with the Long Barrow in a communal and artistic context, fostering appreciation for its architectural significance and other resonances.

Attendees are advised that the event is planned for an outdoor setting, and bringing a camp chair is recommended. Provisions are in place for the performance to move into the larger chamber within the barrow in the event of inclement weather. All attendees should dress appropriately for varying weather conditions.

Parking for the event is designated at Soulton Hall (SY4 5RS), requiring a short ten-minute walk along a marked path to the Long Barrow. For those requiring closer parking due to accessibility needs, prior arrangement with Merryn Tenalach via email is essential due to limited spaces. Toilet facilities are available at Soulton Hall, and guests are kindly requested to use these before proceeding to the Long Barrow, as no amenities are present directly at the event site.

Tickets for "Summer in Song at Soulton Long Barrow" are priced at £15 and are available for purchase directly through Merryn Tenalach's booking page: merryntenalach.com/event-details-registration/summer-in-song-at-soulton-long-barrow. Early booking is encouraged due to anticipated demand.