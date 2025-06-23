Soulton Long Barrow celebrates record-breaking 2025 Midsummer Solstice Sunrise Gathering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Attendees enjoyed a morning filled with shared smiles, engaging conversations, and moments of quiet reflection as the sun ascended, casting its warm glow across the ancient landscape. The atmosphere was noted by participants for its palpable sense of community and connection.

Guests at the Solstice Event capturing the morning in photography

"We are absolutely delighted with the turnout and the incredible spirit shared by everyone at this year's Midsummer Solstice Sunrise Gathering," said Tim Ashton. "The beautiful weather perfectly complemented the profound sense of calm and camaraderie that filled the morning. It was truly a special experience for all involved."

Guests walking along the causeway in front of the long barrow under the new-risen sun

The event's unprecedented popularity, resulting in a complete sell-out, underscored its growing significance within the community. In response to the high demand and the desire to accommodate more attendees, the organizers at Soulton Long Barrow are actively exploring strategies to expand capacity for the 2026 gathering.

People watching the Sunrise at Soulton Long Barrow 2025

"The gathering at Soulton Long Barrow continues to grow each year, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support and enthusiasm," Merryn Tenalach added. "We are committed to finding ways to welcome more people to this cherished event next year, ensuring that more individuals can enjoy this unique and moving solstice experience."