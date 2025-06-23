Inside Shropshire's newest music shop opened by a guitar technician who toured the world with the biggest stars
A new independent music shop is set to open in a north Shropshire town.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Big Al’s Music Emporium will open its doors in Wem High Street on Friday, July 4.
Specialising in guitars and bases but catering to all musicians, Big Al’s will stock a range of instruments, accessories and consumables to suit all budgets from beginners to professionals and offer instrument repairs and servicing.
Behind the new venture is a former guitar technician and production manager who toured the world for over 20 years with famous bands such as The Waterboys, Slade, The Futureheads, The Levellers and many others.
Alex “Big Al” Harris said: “It’s been a dream of mine for many years to own and operate an independent music shop.
“Music retail has become dominated by online giants, but I feel it’s really important for musicians to have a place to buy supplies and get advice in a face to face setting.”
“Wem is a lovely town with lots to offer on its thriving high street, including pubs, café’s, independent retailers and the excellent town hall. It’s easy to get to, and as a local, it’s the perfect place for me to build my business.”
Find out more information about Big Al’s Music Emporium via the official social media channels.