Inside Shropshire's newest music shop opened by a guitar technician who toured the world with the biggest stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Big Al’s Music Emporium will open its doors in Wem High Street on Friday, July 4.

Specialising in guitars and bases but catering to all musicians, Big Al’s will stock a range of instruments, accessories and consumables to suit all budgets from beginners to professionals and offer instrument repairs and servicing.

Big Al's Music Emporium is opening in Wem's high street. Photo: Big Al's

Behind the new venture is a former guitar technician and production manager who toured the world for over 20 years with famous bands such as The Waterboys, Slade, The Futureheads, The Levellers and many others.

Alex “Big Al” Harris playing Dave Grohl’s (Foo Fighters) Guitar at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Big Al's

Alex “Big Al” Harris said: “It’s been a dream of mine for many years to own and operate an independent music shop.

“Music retail has become dominated by online giants, but I feel it’s really important for musicians to have a place to buy supplies and get advice in a face to face setting.”

Inside Big Al's Music Emporium. Photo: Big Al's

“Wem is a lovely town with lots to offer on its thriving high street, including pubs, café’s, independent retailers and the excellent town hall. It’s easy to get to, and as a local, it’s the perfect place for me to build my business.”

Find out more information about Big Al’s Music Emporium via the official social media channels.