'Two of my friends died young - I cycled 1,000 miles in their memory to support a heart charity'

Harry Chandler, who lives in Wem, set out from Bentley Motors in Crewe, where he works as a capacity planner, last week.

Matthew Dewhirst died aged just 17

The 25-year-old planned to cycle to Le Mans – home of the historic 24-hour motor race, which starts this weekend.

His epic 1,000 kilometre 'Tour-du-Mans' ride was being sponsored by Shrewsbury-based caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure and Swift Group.

Harry took on the challenge after his elder brother’s best friend, Matthew Dewhirst, died at the age of 17 of an undiagnosed heart condition while playing rugby in 2012. And his own friend, Josh Downie, a talented cricketer, also died in a similar way in 2021.

A crowdfunder was set up by Harry in the hope of raising £13,000. The money is set to provide enough money that support the charity c-r-y.org.uk – which provides awareness, screening and research into cardiac risk of the young - can screen 100 young people.

On Wednesday, the motor racing fan, who has attended 15 Le Mans 24 Hours races in the past, completed his journey by pedalling up the main straight at the French circuit, which at the weekend will see scores of 200mph sports cars celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famed motor race.

Harry Chandler at the chequered flag

Supporting Harry's trip from Crewe to the French town was Sue Dewhirst, mother of Matthew Dewhirst, who was from St Martin's near Oswestry.

“It is absolutely amazing,” said Sue, who now lives in Cornwall. “The money he is raising will provide CRY with enough money to carry out heart screening to 100 young people aged 14-35.

“Undiagnosed heart issues kills 12 youngsters a week. Over the last 14 years we have screened 4,000 people in Shropshire and the surrounding areas and found six per cent had some sort of undiagnosed heart problem.”

She said heart screening of the young is rarely carried out by the NHS, and Harry's efforts could help save lives.

“Heart screening in the young is not something that the NHS offer. They are also inundated and don't often have the speciality cardiac knowledge at every hospital,” she said.

“Matthew was an oddity in that he had symptoms when he was eight but every doctor and hospital said he was too healthy to have anything wrong with his heart.”

She said that after Matthew died, it was discovered he had been suffering from Brugada Syndrome, which causes issues with the heart rhythm (arrhythmia).

“When Matthew died, followed by Harry's friend, Josh, Harry and his brother were screened, and Harry became aware that heart screenings in young people were like gold dust. This will help screen 100 young people in a mass screening event in Wem later in the year."

You can still sponsor Harry's 'Tour Du Mans' fundraiser by visiting justgiving.com/page/harry-chandler-tour-du-mans.