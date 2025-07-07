Running from Friday 5 September to Thursday 30 October, the free exhibition captures a unique snapshot of life in Wem during Pauline Dee’s Mayoral year, showcasing photos of around 400 Wemians involved in everyday life, civic events, and memorable moments. Highlights include Wem going “full medieval” for the televised 1986 Domesday Festival, the 10th Anniversary of the Wem-Fismes Twinning, and the unforgettable sight of charity fundraisers pushing marbles down the High Street with their noses.

To coincide with the exhibition, a special presentation evening will take place on Friday 12 September from 7pm to 10pm. Guests can browse the exhibition from 7pm before enjoying a giant screen presentation from 7.45pm, revisiting funny moments, photographs, and memorabilia from before, during, and after Pauline’s historic Mayoral year. The event will also include rare images from the 1977 Great Fire of Wem Tercentenary Exhibition, organised by Terry Dee.

Evening host Julian Dee commented: “We hope this will be only one of many opportunities to celebrate the contributions of so many ‘Women of Wem’—and men—from before and after the turn of the century.”

Tickets for the evening are £10, including a glass of wine or non-alcoholic alternative and nibbles. A cash bar will also be available. All proceeds support Wem Town Hall, a local charity and cultural venue.

The exhibition features photos kindly provided by the Shrewsbury Chronicle, Shropshire Star, and Whitchurch Herald. With hundreds of familiar faces and community moments on display, visitors are encouraged to come along and see how many people—and places—they recognise.

400 Wemians – 40 Years Ago: Wem Town Hall Hosts Special Presentation Evening and Free Exhibition

Tickets are available now from Wem Town Hall. Don't miss this chance to take a walk down memory lane and celebrate a proud chapter in Wem’s history.

Tickets can also be purchased online at: uk.patronbase.com/_WemTownHall/Performances?prod_id=2OP