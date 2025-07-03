Wem Community Hub Project: Weekly Wellbeing Cafe

Funded by the Acorn Fund through Shropshire Community Foundation

We’re delighted to share that Wem Town Hall has received funding from the Acorn Fund, a new initiative by the Shropshire Community Foundation, to deliver a project that tackles loneliness and isolation across Wem Urban and Wem Rural.

Running every Tuesday morning from until December 2025, the Wem Community Hub Project will transform the Town Hall into a welcoming and inclusive space for people of all ages to connect, share, learn, and support one another.

Why this project matters

Loneliness affects thousands of people in Shropshire — from elderly residents who feel cut off from others, to young people with limited local opportunities and poor digital access. According to local data, around 10,000 older residents are classed as “deeply lonely,” and young people often face similar issues due to transport challenges and social disconnection.

This project was designed in direct response to these concerns, supported by local feedback and evidence from community groups. In addition, the absence of a reliable local news source makes it even harder for people to find out what’s happening near them.

Wellbeing Cafe

What we aim to do

The Wem Community Hub Project offers weekly activities that promote connection, inclusion, and wellbeing for all.

These will be delivered through our Wellbeing Café, held every Tuesday at 10.30am at Wem Town Hall. Everyone is welcome to drop in, make new friends, start conversations, and take part in a variety of wellbeing-focused sessions. Activities include arts and crafts, guest speakers, and expert advice on topics like mental health and the menopause.

If you live in a rural area and need help getting to the Town Hall, transport support is available. To arrange a lift, please contact the Clerk at Wem Rural Parish Council at clerk@wemrural-pc.gov.uk or on 07720 954815.

This project is a new opportunity for people of different ages to engage, collaborate, and feel more connected to their community.

Thanks to funding from the Acorn Fund, all activities are free or low-cost, inclusive, and open to anyone — especially those at risk of isolation.

What difference it will make

By the end of the project in December 2025, we aim to:

Reduce loneliness and isolation among older and younger residents

Improve mental health and emotional wellbeing

Create stronger intergenerational connections

Increase access to support and local events

Help keep Wem Town Hall a trusted and vibrant community hub

Foster greater social cohesion across Wem and surrounding areas

Participants will have opportunities to connect, share experiences, and feel part of something positive.

About the Acorn Fund

The Acorn Fund is managed by the Shropshire Community Foundation and is committed to supporting the causes that matter most to local people. Through business donations and subscriptions, the fund empowers community-based projects that make a meaningful, lasting impact.

We are incredibly grateful for this support, which helps Wem Town Hall continue its mission to reduce social isolation, promote mental wellbeing, and make our town a more inclusive place for everyone.