‘Excellent’ Considerate Constructor status granted at Wem Bungalows

The accessible and affordable bungalow development achieved 41/45, demonstrating excellence across all three pillars of the ‘Code of Considerate Practice’. These pillars encompass Respect the Community, Care for the Environment, and Value their Workforce, highlighting Morris Property's approach to complete construction solutions.

The Considerate Constructors Scheme is a national initiative designed to improve the image of the construction industry. By registering with the scheme, constructors like Morris Property commit to adhering to a Code of Considerate Practice, minimising their impact on the surrounding community and environment, and ensuring the well-being of their workforce.

Morris Property team at the bungalow development in Wem. Picture: Morris Property

As a long-established, family-run business with over 100 years of experience in the property sector, Morris Property has a strong commitment to these values. They believe the CCS provides a valuable framework for ensuring responsible and sustainable construction practices. This commitment is evident in their outstanding performance at Concord College.

“We are delighted to have achieved 'Excellent' status for our build project in Wem,” said Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently strive to uphold the highest standards of considerate construction. We believe in building responsibly and respectfully, and the CCS framework helps us to deliver on that commitment.”

Steve Swann, Senior Development Manager at Housing Plus Group added: “We are delighted with the result granted by the Considerate Constructor’s Scheme for the bungalow development. We appreciate Morris Property’s efforts to minimise disruption and engage positively with the college community.”

Morris Property is a leading property developer and construction company with a strong track record of delivering high-quality developments across Shropshire and beyond over five generations.