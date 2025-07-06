Former Shropshire station house that was visited by Queen Mary is to be sold by auction this month

Station House, Yorton, located seven miles north of Shrewsbury, witnessed several visits by Queen Mary, consort of George V (1910-1936), when travelling to see her brother the Marquis of Cambridge, who lived at Shotton Hall, Harmer Hill.

The detached, four-bedroomed house provides flexible and particularly spacious accommodation with a gated driveway, garaging, parking space and easily maintained gardens.

With a guide price of £200,000 to £225,000, Station House will be going under the hammer at estate agent Halls’ next collective property and land auction in Shrewsbury on July 25.

Built in 1856 alongside the station, which still has rail connections to Shrewsbury, Crewe and London, the house offers a combination of character and modern living.

The popular village of Clive is within walking distance and both Wem and Shrewsbury are a short drive away.

The ground floor has three spacious reception rooms – sitting, dining and living rooms - a breakfast kitchen, principal bedroom with en‐suite bathroom, study, utility room, hobbies room or fourth bedroom and a conservatory. Upstairs are two further bedrooms and a shower room.

The utility room, bedroom three, study and ground-floor bathroom have potential to be used as an annexe or Airbnb accommodation.

The property is approached through gates along a gravelled driveway to a large, timber-built garage. The gardens are mostly lawned with patio seating areas, easily maintained borders and a pleasant aspect over fields to the front.

Yorton Station was initially set to close as part of the Beeching cuts in the 1960s but was ultimately saved. Passengers must now request to stop at the station as trains do not automatically stop there.

Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Barker Street office in Shrewsbury, on Tel: 01743 236444.