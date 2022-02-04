Five lucky Star readers scoop £1,000 cash prize

Our Grab a Grand Winner Marjorie Smith, 82, from Wem

Five lucky readers received a £1,000 cash prize thanks to the Star's new year competition.

These included Marjorie Smith from Wem, who said she was so surprised by the phone call telling her she had won the prize.

Marjorie, who lives in Wem with her husband, Peter, said she hardly ever enters any competitions, but winning the Grand New Year prize was a wonderful way to welcome 2022.

"I hadn't entered any competitions for years," Marjorie said.

"The last one I entered was around 22 years ago and it was amazing because the prize was a weekend away to Copenhagen. I'll always remember that.

"We actually won the trip away and I'll always remember that my eldest granddaughter was born right before we went to Copenhagen and had a great time.

"It was a question and answer competition, and since I won that I haven't won much since! A few restaurant vouchers here and there maybe. But winning this was such a nice surprise."

Marjorie said she shared the news with her husband and they were looking forward to planning how to spend their unexpected cash prize.

"It's nice to have won, especially as such a lot of people entered.

"The money we won will most likely be spent on a bit of house decoration I think. It's something we are getting too old to do ourselves as we're both in our 80s so having this money to get someone to do it is great.