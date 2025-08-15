There were a number of reports detailing multiple police cars and ambulances on New Street, Wem, after 10.15am today (August 15).

Now West Mercia Police has confirmed one man had been injured and then taken to hospital, and another arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said the patient had been treated for "potentially serious injuries".

A spokesman for the police said: "Emergency services were called to New Street in Wem around 10.15am this morning following reports of an assault.

"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with injuries.

"Another man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and false representation.

"He remains in police custody."

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said one crew had attended the incident.

She said: “We were called to an incident at the junction of New Street and Aston Street in Wem at 10.03am and sent an ambulance to the scene.

"On arrival crews found a man who they treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed him to hospital.”