Controversial battery storage facility to go ahead after planning inspector overturns council decision

Lower Coalmoor BESS had seen its application for planning permission for a battery energy storage system on land off Buildwas Bank in Coalbrookdale refused by Telford & Wrekin Council last year.

But the firm appealed the decision to the planning inspectorate, which has ruled in its favour - meaning the scheme can now go ahead.

The application had been rejected on three grounds - concerns over land stability, potential harm to the World Heritage Site status of the Ironbridge Gorge, and because of what councillors said was the limited level of community participation or ownership of the scheme.

A decision over a battery energy storage system on land off Buildwas Bank in Coalbrookdale has been overturned on appeal. Picture: Pegasus Group

But, a ruling issued by a planning inspector yesterday has rejected those concerns.

Addressing the worries over the bank the ruling stated: "I find the proposed development would not cause harm to local land stability."

As part of the judgement the inspector has listed conditions agreed between the applicant and the council, designed to prevent any issues with landslips.

One states: "No development shall commence until a scheme of intrusive site investigations has been carried out on site in accordance with authoritative UK guidance, to establish the risks posed to the development by past coal mining activity."

The judgement said: "Details of further site investigation activities, and confirmation that the site is safe and stable for the approved development prior to its first use, will ensure no geological impact upon the Gorge, with adequate ground condition and coal mining legacy information enabling any appropriate remedial and mitigatory measures before building works commence."

Further conditions for the safe management of batteries and an emergency response plan are also required prior to installation of the battery equipment and its first use.

Detailing the reasoning behind his decision the inspector says that the scheme would provide economic benefits, including construction jobs, and business rates.

It adds that the site for the development is set up for a "convenient" grid connection, meaning no need to install significant infrastructure - and that the proposal helps meet national and local ambitions for net zero targets.

It states: " The proposal has demonstrated its locational need, with a convenient and confirmed on-site point of connection which would negate the need to lay lengthy cable routes and/or install additional overhead power lines and pylons.

"This 50MW capacity BESS would support secure, distributed, and diversified energy generation, and is intended to connect prior to 2030 if the appeal were allowed, helping to reduce CO2 emissions in line with the Government’s well publicised net zero by 2050 ambitions and targets. Overall, it would clearly contribute to the achievement of these national and local ambitions."

The ruling also said that the public benefits of the scheme outweigh the potential impact on the historic setting of the Gorge.

It states: "I have found there would be very limited harm to the settings of the Severn Gorge Conservation Area (CA) and the World Heritage Site as designated heritage assets, which would be less than substantial harm but nevertheless of considerable importance and which holds great weight."

It adds: "It follows that as the public benefits would outweigh the heritage harm."