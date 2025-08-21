'Electrical fault' closes swimming baths and sees fire crew attend

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to Wem Swimming and Lifestyle Centre at around 11am on Thursday.

Two fire crews attended, along with the electric company, a spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said due to a "fire involving fuse box located in a plant room".

A spokesperson for the swimming centre said they have closed for the day.

"This morning, an electrical fault occurred in the building, and as a result, we have made the decision to close for the rest of the day," the spokesperson said. "We will provide an update as soon as we have more information about when we can safely reopen."