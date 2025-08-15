The John Deere mower was stolen at around 4am today (August 15) from a secure shed at the club’s ground on Soulton Road in Wem.

Club groundsman Shaun Astley said: “The mower, which is a big piece of kit, was stolen from our secure shed which is quite a way away from the road and was taken away on a low-loader.

“They’ve broken in through the gates and broken into the shed, driven the mower across the ground and onto the low-loader before driving off.

“We have CCTV footage which will obviously be passed on to the police, but if anyone has any information, please let us know.

“Police told me there has been a spate of thefts from farms in and around the area recently, so a warning to everyone else in the cricket community to take extra care and be vigilant.

“And obviously, if anyone saw anything or is offered a mower on the cheap, please let us and the police know. Although we’re on the edge of town, we are surrounded by houses and not isolated."

The mower was taken from Wem Cricket Club. Picture: Shropshire Cricket

Mr Astley spoke about the difficulties the theft will cause the club.

He said: “It’s all a real pain. It’s an expensive piece of kit and although we can claim on our insurance, it will cost us in increased premiums - plus all the time and stress while we get things sorted and secure once again at the ground."

Cricket Shropshire lead officer Steve Reese said: “A warning to everyone to be aware that these people are active and targeting cricket clubs in Shropshire once again.

“Take every precaution you can and be vigilant – it’s really frustrating that these people target clubs run by volunteers costing them lots of money which would be better spent on enhancing the game in Shropshire.”

Contact Cricket Shropshire on 01952 256202 or info@cricketshropshire.co.uk. Contact the police on the 101 phone number, or on 999 in an emergency.