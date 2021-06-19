Fires at beauty spot probably started deliberately

North Shropshire, seen from Grinshill Hill..

Emergency services were alerted to a blaze on Grinshill on Friday evening just before 7pm and within 40 minutes 999 calls were made to a second fire also on the picturesque hill.

Firefighters said they also had callouts the previous Saturday to the area.

Both fires on Friday were brought under control by 8pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the first involved hedgerow and undergrowth that had multiple seats of fire. The second involved a bonfire.