Main road in Shropshire closed following crash between HGV and van

All emergency services were called to the scene of the collision, with police officers making the public aware of the closure on social media at around 6.20am.

The A41 was closed "between Tern Hill and Hinstock road" in both directions, according to West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they first received the call at 4.53am, reporting a crash involving an HGV and a van.

According to the fire service's incident log, one person was "released from vehicle using Holmatro and specialist equipment" and left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

They said four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire service's involvement was over by 6.20am with the scene left to police and ambulance staff.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.