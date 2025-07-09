Inquest date set for Stoke Heath prisoner whose death sparked murder investigation

Shropshire's deputy coroner Heath Westerman opened an inquest into the death of Neil Ashby, at Guildhall in Shrewsbury on Monday (July 7).

Mr Westerman heard that Mr Ashby, who was 46 and born in Selly Oak, Birmingham, was a serving prisoner at HMP Stoke Heath near Market Drayton.

Mr Ashby was from Halesowen.

Mr Westerman was told that Mr Ashby's body had been discovered in his cell on the morning of July 1.

The inquest was adjourned until October 21.

West Mercia Police detectives are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Ashby and a man has been charged with his murder.

Jonathan Alcide, 26, appeared in court over the charge earlier this month.

No pleas have been entered and it has been adjourned for a plea and case management hearing on September 5.