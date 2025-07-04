Date set for man to enter plea after appearing in crown court accused of murdering inmate at Shropshire prison

On Friday(July 4) Jonathan Alcide, aged 26, appeared at Stafford Crown Court or a brief hearing in relation to the death of inmate Neil Ashby.

HMP Stoke Heath

The defendant spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear the video link hearing.

Alcide was charged over the death at HMP Stoke Heath near Market Drayton, on Tuesday (July 1).

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC adjourned the the case until September 5 for a plea and case management hearing.