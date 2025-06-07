Welcome update on North Shropshire's abandoned lorry trailers saga

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The trailers, on the A53 and the A41 were abandoned all the way back in September last year.

Two were left on the A53 between Shawbury and Market Drayton and one between Tern Hill and the A41 Bletchley bypass.

Residents frustrated at waiting for action to remove them started up a petition earlier this year.

The trailer was set on fire in April.

After the 40ft trailers were abandoned an investigation involving West Mercia Police and the Environment Agency (EA), took place.

But in the intervening period, one trailer was torched, leading to an arson investigation.

Now it appears there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said she had been told the trailers are scheduled for removal in the coming week.

While she welcomed the move she added: "It should never have taken so long.”

The Lib Dem MP said: “I understand from council officers that the trailers are due to be taken away next week – and it will not be a moment too soon.

“The removal of the trailers will be a relief for the many residents who, like me, have been immensely frustrated by the length of time these eyesores have been in place."

Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment'