Bad weather forces cancellation of 2026 Hawkstone International

The event, which was due to be held on Sunday at the renowned Hawkstone Park circuit near Shrewsbury, attracts thousands of motocross fans each year eager to catch a glimpse of the world's top stars and the best of British in the sport.

Midway through Thursday, organisers shared pictures of the legendary circuit, saying: "Oh she's looking good!"

However, heavy downpours followed shortly afterwards, forcing organisers into an emergency meeting about whether the event could go ahead.

Hawkstone International 2026 has been cancelled. Pictured: last year's event

It was subsequently decided that the 2026 Hawkstone International would not proceed, with further rain forecast in the coming days and across the weekend.

Organisers deemed the risks of staging the event too high, prioritising safety and avoiding lasting damage to the venue ahead of future fixtures this season.

A statement said: "Just minutes after we shared images of the circuit looking in great condition for the weekend, the heavens opened.

"Following an emergency meeting of the committee at the Salop Club at 7pm, the difficult decision was made not to run the event this weekend.

"The track was looking superb first thing this morning and the paddocks were holding up well. However, after the latest deluge - with more heavy rain forecast for Friday - it was agreed that the risk of proceeding was simply too high.

"In the interest of safety, and to avoid causing lasting damage to the venue for future events this season, the event has been cancelled.

"The club is understandably devastated. Everyone worked incredibly hard to make it happen and, with what was shaping up to be the strongest line-up in the event’s history, it promised to be one of the best yet.

"Unfortunately, the weather had other ideas. We sincerely hope you will support the event next year when we return and try again."

Stars including reigning MXGP world champion Romain Febvre and new Honda HRC rider Jeffrey Herlings were set to appear at the event, while former MX2 world champion Kay de Wolf was due to make his 450cc season debut.