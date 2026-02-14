The Lottie’s Way Charity Gala Dinner and Auction evening took place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on the evening of February 7.

Lottie's Way was set up in memory of Charlotte Hope, a 19-year-old woman from Shawbury, who was killed by a dangerous driver in 2022.

The charity supports causes close to Charlotte's heart.

The evening combined multiple different fund-raising activities, including a live auction that saw good-humoured bidding to secure some special items, such as a framed signed Manchester United Shirt, tickets to the Golf Open and a framed Kevin Keegan Liverpool shirt.

The 24 live-auctioned items, and a number of items sold via online auction, and other activities saw around £8,500 raised.

Charlotte Hope during a visit to Kenya where she had hoped to return as a teacher

The event featured live music from Top Bananas, husband and wife duo Martin and Sara Evans, and a disco.

The event was attended by 150 people from all walks of life, ranging from the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Bunny James, Patron of Lottie’s Way - Air Vice Marshal Tamara Jennings, Chair of the Football Association Debbie Hewitt, Shrewsbury Town Manager Gavin Cowan and Assistant Dave Edwards, representatives from GLW Feeds and University and childhood friends of Charlotte as well as a selection of other supporters, volunteers and trustees.

The event raised thousands of pounds for the Lottie's Way charity. Picture: Lucy Rebecca Photography

GLW Feeds provided a hugely generous donation of £10,350 which formed a key part of the overall fundraising.

GLW feeds had completed a ‘Tuk Tuk’ challenge comprising four directors, one Tuk Tuk and 1,000 miles of fun.

Charlotte's parents, Neil and Helen Hope (left) at the inaugural fundraiser. Picture: Lucy Rebecca Photography

The event was one part of GLW feeds 150th anniversary overall fundraising with the funds spread over three areas - with St Dorcas School in Kenya one element, with the others UK based.

Unfortunately, complications meant the St Dorcas donation could not be completed, so, George White, his family and all at GLW decided to donate £10,350 to Lottie’s Way as an alternative.

Charlotte's father, Retired Wing Commander Neil Hope, said: "Lottie’s Way is very thankful to everyone who attended and gave up their time and money to support the event.

Neil Hope (right) and the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner. Picture: Lucy Rebecca Photography

"To all organisations that donated prizes for the raffle and auction, I and the trustees are truly grateful.

GUW Feeds donated more than £10,000 to the charity. Picture: Lucy Rebecca Photography

"To all at GLW Feeds, your fantastic contribution is greatly appreciated.

Live music was part of the event. Picture: Lucy Rebecca Photography

"Thank you all for making this evening a fantastic success and with the combined donation and fundraising activities we have generated £18,850 into the charity’s funds, which we will distribute to worthy causes."

Some of the items being auctioned on the evening. Picture: Lucy Rebecca Photography

Charlotte was training to be a primary school teacher at Edgehill University and intended to teach in the UK and in Kenya, in East Africa, where she had previously volunteered, both with her father on the Taking Football to Africa and Beyond Charitable Appeal and on her own at the Restart Centre in Gilgil, Kenya.

Lottie’s Way raises funds to assist children and adults in education and feeding programmes across the globe.