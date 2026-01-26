Family's pain as danger driver who killed Shropshire teenager set to be released from prison

Ashley Kosciekowski of Stoke on Trent was jailed for six years and four months in December 2022 after admitting causing the death of Shawbury 19-year-old Charlotte Hope by dangerous driving.

Kosciekowski also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Charlotte's mother, Helen, by dangerous driving in the same horrific crash.

Charlotte, who was a trainee-primary school teacher, had been driving back from picking her mum up in Shrewsbury on April 9, 2022.

Charlotte Hope

As she drove on the A53 at Upper Astley at around 4.16pm her blue VW Polo was hit head on by Kosciekowski's three-litre turbocharged BMW.

He had overtaken three cars at around 80mph before losing control heading into a bend.

Several vehicles were forced to take evasive action but Kosciekowski's vehicle ploughed into the Polo with catastrophic consequences.