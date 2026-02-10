Fire crews detail operation to cut casualty free after four-vehicle crash on A53 Hodnet bypass

A host of emergency services responded to the crash, on the A53 Hodnet Bypass, at around 1.10pm yesterday (February 9).

Two people were taken to hospital following the crash, including a person who had been trapped.

In a post on social media, Market Drayton Fire Station has explained how crew members worked to care for the trapped individual, before using specialist equipment to cut them out of the car.

A number of emergency crews responded the the crash on the Hodnet Bypass. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station.

It said "At 1.09pm on Monday, February 9, the rescue pumps from Market Drayton, Hodnet and Prees, along with the rescue tender and support pump from Wellington, and an operations officer from headquarters, were all mobilised by fire control to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision, having occurred with five people reported to be trapped on the A53 Hodnet bypass.

"On arrival at the scene the crews found the incident involved three cars, two of which had been in a significant collision and sustained severe damage, and a van towing a trailer.

"The driver of one of the cars that had sustained severe damage was found to be mechanically trapped.

"Firefighters trained in advanced trauma care immediately set about caring for the casualty whilst awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

"Whilst the casualty was being given trauma care, firefighters set about using hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment to carry out a careful extrication.

"The A53 was closed in both directions by officers from West Mercia Police, between the Espley island at Hodnet, and the Stoke on Tern junction whilst the incident was dealt with.

"Two land ambulances, a paramedic incident officer and two community first responders from West Midlands ambulance service attended the scene.

"The trapped driver was carefully extricated from the car and placed in the care of paramedics, before being transported to hospital via land ambulance with what we understand to hopefully be minor injuries.

"A second driver from one of the other vehicles was also transported to hospital for further examination and possible treatment.

"Three other people were assessed by paramedics and were discharged at the scene.

"All the vehicles involved were made electrically safe by the crews, before the incident was left with West Mercia Police for them to carry out further investigations and arrange recovery of the vehicles. We wish the injured persons a full and speedy recovery."