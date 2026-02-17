A Shropshire landowner wants to build a private stable block on a village plot previously earmarked for a bungalow - details here

Resident Pete Evans has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the proposed four metre tall stable would be for private use only.

Mr Evans of Cold Hatton writes that there will be no commercial use, no livery, no riding school and no business activity.

“The proposed stable building will comprise four stables, tack room, hay/bedding store and wash area.”

It will have a water supply and manure stored on a concrete pad for “regular removal.”

Site location from Telford & Wrekin Council website

Bird boxes and areas seeded with wild meadow flowers are planned to enhance biodiversity.

“Planning permission is respectfully requested,” Mr Evans writes on the council’s planning portal.

Previous plans lodged more than 35 years ago for a bungalow were refused on the 1.48 hectares of land.

Among the consultees are one local resident, Telford & Wrekin Councillor Stephen Bentley and Ercall Magna Parish Council.

A period of public consultation has started on the proposal on the borough council planning portal with the reference TWC/2026/0089.

Link: https://secure.telford.gov.uk/planning/pa-plansboard-public.aspx?ApplicationNumber=TWC/2026/0089