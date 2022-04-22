Donations to children's charity pour in in memory of 19-year-old killed in A53 crash

Charlotte Hope revisiting the Restart charity where she had previously volunteered

The JustGiving page has been created in memory of Charlotte Hope, from Shawbury, who was killed in a crash on the A53 on Saturday, April 9.

Charlotte was a former Shawbury St Mary's Primary and Thomas Adams pupil, and was in the second year of her training to become a primary school teacher at Edge Hill University.

She had been committed to voluntary and charity work, and had spent time at the Kenyan charity Restart, which helps rescue children from the streets in the country.

All the contributions to the fundraiser will go to Restart, and Charlotte's father, Wing Commander Neil Hope, said the family had been overwhelmed at the level of support.

Wg Cdr Hope said: "It is amazing, it sums her up. We are just amazed, we knew it meant a lot to her, which is why we set it up for the Restart centre.

"We know she meant a lot to other people but even so we are amazed at the amount that has gone in and the amount it could get to.

"We are looking at possibly doing some fund raising events, but the generosity of people to set a legacy for her is amazing."

He said the ultimate aim would be to use the money to look to support children at Restart through education, or to build a building at the charity's base.

He said: "She loved Restart, and the way she visited there with me, the way she went there when she was just 16 with her friend, the time she spent there, she loved it.

"When we went back in February the children recognised her and I think it was the happiest I ever saw her.

"I think it would be a really fitting memorial for her. We will decide with Mary Coulson from the charity what the money will go towards.

"We are thinking we will either build something or put children through school or university, which they would not have been able to do."

A funeral service for Charlotte will be held at St Mary's Church in Shawbury at 3.30pm on Friday, April 29.

Wg Cdr Hope, said the service would be "a celebration of Lottie's short life", and that everyone is welcome to pay their respects.

It is expected that speakers will be set up outside the church so that people unable to sit inside can listen to the service.