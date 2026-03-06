Driver cut from car after head-on collision between car and HGV on A53 in north Shropshire

The crash, which happened at around 5.05pm on Thursday (March 5) on the A53 near the Gingerbread Man roundabout, involved a head‑on collision between a car and a large goods vehicle (LGV).

Four crews from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene, along with ambulances and a critical care team from the West Midlands Air Ambulance charity.

On arrival, firefighters found both vehicles had "suffered significant damage", with the car coming to rest in a nearby field. The driver of the car, an adult man, was trapped in the vehicle and was already being cared for by two off‑duty firefighters and members of the public.

Emergency services were called to a serious road traffic collision on the A53 in Market Drayton on Thursday evening. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Service

A spokesperson from Market Drayton Fire Station said a firefighter trained in advanced trauma care then took over care of the driver while crews removed the car doors and roof to gain access.

They added: "An air ambulance carrying members of the critical care team arrived on scene. A full handover of the driver’s condition was given to the team and they took over the care of the casualty.

"Once freed from the car the driver was transported to hospital via a land ambulance for further assessment and treatment to what we hope are relatively minor injuries."

The A53 was closed between the Gingerbread and Drayton Fields roundabouts while emergency services worked at the scene.

The fire service said the driver of the LGV was "shaken but did not receive any injuries in the collision".

They added: "We would like to thank our off duty colleagues and the members of the public who cared for the trapped driver before the arrival of the emergency services.

"We send our best wishes to the injured driver for a full recovery from their injuries."

West Mercia Police have been approached for more information.