Gareth Jones, aged 39, stole spirits worth £95 from the supermarket chain’s store in Maer Lane, Market Drayton on October 6 last year.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

Jones, currently a serving prisoner at HMP Oakwood, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft from a shop.

Magistrates ordered Jones to pay £95 in compensation.