Shoplifter, 39, who stole booze from Morrisons in Market Drayton ordered to pay compensation

A shoplifter who stole booze from Morrisons has been ordered to pay compensation.

By Nick Humphreys
Gareth Jones, aged 39, stole spirits worth £95 from the supermarket chain’s store in Maer Lane, Market Drayton on October 6 last year.

Jones, currently a serving prisoner at HMP Oakwood, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft from a shop.

Magistrates ordered Jones to pay £95 in compensation.