Mayor 'disappointed' after Shropshire Council reveals April target for food waste collection 'not achievable'

At an upcoming scrutiny committee, Shropshire councillors will hear that providing weekly food waste collections to all households by April 2026, which the authority is required to do by law, "does not appear to be achievable".

The Simpler Recycling Legislation, which came into effect in March 2025, includes the requirement that all households have a weekly food waste collection from March 31 this year.

But Shropshire Council said it is unlikely to meet the target, due to uncertainty over the funding required to deliver the service and the increased lead time for the new lorries and bins needed.