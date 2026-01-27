Weekly food waste collection 'not achievable' by April says cash-strapped Shropshire Council

Councillors will hear next week that providing weekly food waste collections to all households in the Shropshire Council area by April 2026, which it is required to do by law, "does not appear to be achievable".

The Simpler Recycling Legislation, which came into effect in March 2025, includes the requirement that all households have a weekly food waste collection from March 31 this year.

But Shropshire Council said it is unlikely to meet the target, due to uncertainty over the funding required to deliver the service and the increased lead time for the new lorries and bins needed.

A report to the council’s economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee on January 29 will update members on the progress made towards introducing the new service, and related financial and other challenges.