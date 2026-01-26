Teen driver assessed by paramedics after car ends up in hedge near Market Drayton
A teen driver was assessed by paramedics after his car ended up in a hedge near Market Drayton.
The collision happened at Marchamley, Hodnet at around 9pm on Sunday (January 25).
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On Sunday, January 25, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Marchamley.
“One saloon vehicle within hedgerow. The vehicle has been recovered by a recovery firm.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Hodnet.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a fence in Marchamley at 8.30pm last night. One ambulance attended the scene.
"We assessed one patient, a teenage male, who was able to be discharged at the scene."