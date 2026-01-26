The collision happened at Marchamley, Hodnet at around 9pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On Sunday, January 25, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Marchamley.

“One saloon vehicle within hedgerow. The vehicle has been recovered by a recovery firm.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Hodnet.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.