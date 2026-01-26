Car ends up in hedge as firefighters attend scene of crash near Market Drayton
A car ended up in a hedge after a crash near Market Drayton last night.
Published
The collision happened at Marchamley, Hodnet at around 9pm.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On Sunday, January 25, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Marchamley.
“One saloon vehicle within hedgerow. The vehicle has been recovered by a recovery firm.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Hodnet.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.