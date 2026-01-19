'The arts really unlock potential and ability’ - We meet the Shropshire headteacher using culture to transform school life

The Grove School, a secondary and further education school in Market Drayton, joined the Marches Multi-Academy Trust in 2018.

In January 2024 the trust appointed Mitchell Allsopp as headteacher. He has made a number of changes at The Grove since, including a focus on giving pupils a voice and introducing more art and culture to the school.

Head is Mitchell Allsopp. Photo: Steve Leath

He said the school is celebrating a year of transformation, innovation and student‑led progress. It has a strong commitment to supporting every young person, and continues to introduce exciting initiatives that strengthen the journey from primary to secondary and prepare students for their next steps in education or employment.

Mr Allsopp said a key feature of this support is The Shore, Grove’s soft‑landing programme designed to help Year 7 students transition smoothly into secondary school. The Shore provides structured pastoral care, guidance and stability during the first crucial months. Staff work closely with students to build confidence, routines and strong relationships, ensuring that young people feel secure, understood and ready to thrive.

At Sixth Form, Grove has also launched Open6, a transformational education provision offering greater flexibility, wider subject choice and hybrid learning opportunities. Open6 is designed to meet the needs of modern learners, creating accessible pathways for students who want a more tailored timetable.

The former Georgian House now forms The Shore Centre, for new Year 7s. Pictured are: Jack, 12; Samson, 11; Mia, 12 and Olivia, 11. Photo: Steve Leath

Mr Allsopp said: "Our mission is to make Grove the local school of choice. We are incredibly proud of what our students are achieving and how they are shaping the future of our school.