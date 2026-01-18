The collision happened at Rosehill at around 12.16am.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Sunday, January 18, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Market Drayton.

“Fire service crew assisted with first aid. Vehicle left in situ.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.