Richard Stanley, Barnardo's retail area cluster manager, said: "We have made the difficult decision to close the Barnardo's store in Market Drayton, with the final day of trading set to be in mid-February.

"We would like to thank our wonderful colleagues and volunteers at the store for all their hard work and commitment, as well as local people for their generous donations and loyal custom."

The announcement comes just a few months after the charity's shop in Newport also closed its doors.

Last year directors with the Charity Retail Association warned that the current economic climate could see charities reduce their high street presence.

A spokesperson for the organisation said that costs like rent, utility bills and wages had increased for charity shops while income levels remained "modest".

Scope more than halved its number of stores in 2025, while Cancer Research UK announced it would close around 90 shops by May this year, with up to 100 more to follow by April 2027.

Included in that plan were two stores in Shropshire: on Castle Street in Ludlow and High Street in Shrewsbury.