Happy Mondays music legend set for Market Drayton stage

Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder is set to visit Market Drayton later this year on a tour in support of his new book.

Titled 'Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays', the frontman of the iconic 'Madchester' band will be sharing tales from his wild life in music and TV during the spoken word tour.

Promotional materials describe the show as "a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths."

Shaun Ryder

Speaking about the tour, Shaun Ryder said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond.

“This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”

The show will take place at the Festival Drayton Centre on Thursday, October 22 at 8pm.

Tickets, priced at £30, are available to purchase online, with VIP and meet-and-greet options only available through the box office.